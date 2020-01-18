Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Eduardo attend star-studded wedding in Switzerland Stella McCartney and Kate Hudson were also in attendance

Princess Beatrice was in attendance at the wedding of Dasha Zhukova and Stavros Niarchos on Friday. The incredible ceremony took place in Switzerland and featured an impressive guest list including the likes of Beatrice, Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney and Charlotte Casiraghi. It has been reported by the Daily Mail that the glitzy event cost a whopping $6.5 million (£4.9 million) and took place a day earlier than expected.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's love story

Princess Beatrice, who is a close friend of Dasha's, was spotted with fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in St. Moritz before the wedding at an exclusive ski resort. The couple is said to have been staying at the five-star Kulum Hotel, which is owned by Stavros' family. It's here that the wedding celebrations took place, and the partying is expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

On the night, celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman shared a snap with actress Kate and designer Stella, and the post was even liked by Jennifer Aniston – making the event a truly A-list affair. Other celebrities seen in the area in the run-up to the wedding include Orlando Bloom and Karlie Kloss.

Beatrice opted for a gorgeous tan ski jacket for her day on the slopes, paired with a white helmet and ski goggles. In photographs, the royal was seen walking a few paces behind her fiancé, who donned red ski gear. The Princess was also seen hugging Dasha, whose impressive engagement ring was spotted.

Earlier in the day, florists were busy shipping in bunches of pink and lilac roses which were placed in beautiful vases dotted around the entrance to the ballroom where the pre-wedding party was set to take place.

What's more, resort guests also reported sightings of Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, who are said to have rented an impressive private mansion in the area overlooking the alpine mountains. Could this be an early contender for wedding of the year?

