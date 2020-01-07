Royal weddings in recent years have been given major television coverage, including that of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's five months later. However, it seems there are no plans for a dedicated live show for Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli's nuptials this year.

There has been the expectation among royal fans that there would be extensive coverage for Princess Beatrice's big day, but an ITV spokesman said: "ITV will be reporting on the wedding within our ITV News programmes." He added there were no plans for the broadcaster to stage a special show featuring just the royal nuptials.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo in Sandringham on Christmas Day

The Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter, 31, announced her engagement to property developer Edoardo in September but Buckingham Palace has not confirmed any further details about their wedding. The couple celebrated their forthcoming nuptials with a host of celebrity friends at Chiltern Firehouse in December, including singers Ellie Goulding and James Blunt, as well as the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo also joined the Queen and members of the royal family at the church service on Christmas Day. The bride-to-be looked elegant in a belted camel coat, ankle boots and a green headband. Her father, the Duke of York, was noticeably absent from the mid-morning service and opted to attend church earlier in the day with his brother, the Prince of Wales.

Prince Andrew, 59, stepped down from royal duties in November after his BBC Newsnight interview, which focused on his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Buckingham Palace released a statement from the Duke just days after the high-profile interview.

Prince Andrew walking to church on Christmas Day with Prince Charles

The Duke said: "It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support. Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission."

He added: "I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."

