Prince Harry took time out from dad duties with Archie Harrison to do this Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed little Archie on 6 May

The Duke of Sussex was forced to spend some time away from his newborn son, Archie, on Tuesday. Although he hasn't officially taken paternity leave, Prince Harry has reduced the amount of engagements since welcoming his little boy with wife Meghan. Court Circular confirmed that the new dad received representatives of the Royal Marines Charity. It is yet to be revealed whether Harry took part in this unannounced engagement in Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace or closer to his new home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage.

Baby Archie was born on 6 May

News of the meet-and-greet comes shortly after Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was spotted back home in Los Angeles. She spent the last few weeks in Windsor to help her daughter and Prince Harry with the arrival of their first child. Two days after the birth, the Sussexes took part in their first photocall as a family-of-three at Windsor Castle. The interview and photoshoot took place at St George's Hall, the same venue where Harry and Meghan held their first daytime wedding reception almost a year ago.

MORE: All the times royal baby Archie has melted our hearts

Loading the player...

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

Little Archie was born at 5:26am on Monday 6 May. Buckingham Palace released an official statement, announcing that Harry was present at the birth. The statement also noted: "The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan's most romantic moments

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan celebrated their first wedding anniversary. To mark their first milestone, the royals shared some never-before-seen photos from their wedding on their official Instagram account, Sussex Royal. The pictures were part of a video montage, and included one of Meghan and her mum Doria, Harry waiting on the morning of his wedding day, and a lovely image of Meghan and Harry and their young bridal party, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The accompanying music to the video was This Little Light of Mine, which was chosen by the royal couple.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.