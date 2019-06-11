Prince Harry and Meghan Markle send the sweetest message after baby Archie's birth The royal couple welcomed Archie on 6 May

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent royal well-wishers a lovely note to thank them for their kind messages following the birth of their son, Archie Harrison. Although the letter was not a photocard, Prince Harry and Meghan made sure their fans received a special thank you in return. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked me to thank you for your letter of 8th May," the note read, written on behalf of Claudia Spens - who is head of the Correspondence Section at Clarence House.

"Their Royal Highnesses are grateful for your kind words of support and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were touched that you took the trouble to make a donation to The Rainforest Alliance on the occasion of the birth of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor," the message continued. "Your thoughtfulness and generosity were very much appreciated. Their Royal Highnesses have asked me to send you their warmest thanks and best wishes." A picture of the letter was shared on royal blog Gert's Royals.

MORE: Is this when we will next see Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie Harrison?

Later this year, royal fans may be treated to more official photos of baby Archie as it's likely Prince Harry and Meghan will host a christening for their son within a few months of his birth. Archie was born on Monday 6 May at The Portland Hospital in London, the same hospital where Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were born.

The couple introduced their son to the world when he was two days old, taking part in a photocall at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle. "It's magic, it's pretty amazing," Meghan said of parenthood, adding: "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm. He's just been the dream so it's been a special couple of days." "It's great. Parenting is amazing," Harry said. "It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up."

MORE: Everything we know about Prince Harry and Meghan's baby Archie

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.