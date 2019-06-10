Is this when we will next see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison? The young royal is expected to make an appearance soon!

It's been over a month since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their son, Archie Harrison, into the world. Royal fans have been eager to catch a better glimpse of the newest member of the British royal family - and they may not have too long to wait. On Sunday, the UK will be celebrating Father's Day, and it's likely that the royal couple will release a new picture on their Instagram account. This will be Prince Harry's first Father's Day as a dad.

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed Archie on 6 May

Last month on 12 May, Meghan celebrated her first American Mother's Day. To mark the special occasion, the Duchess uploaded a photo of her newborn baby's feet alongside this sweet message: "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered." The message continued: "We honour and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother's Day for The Duchess of Sussex."

Harry and Meghan shared this photo on Mother's Day

Royal fans may be treated to more official photos of baby Archie later this year, as it's likely Prince Harry and Meghan will host a christening for their son within a few months of his birth. Archie was born on Monday 6 May at The Portland Hospital in London, the same hospital where Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were born.

The couple introduced their son to the world when he was two days old, taking part in a photocall at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle. "It's magic, it's pretty amazing," Meghan said of parenthood, adding: "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm. He's just been the dream so it's been a special couple of days." "It's great. Parenting is amazing," Harry said. "It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up."

