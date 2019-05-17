Meghan Markle's official occupation and title revealed in Archie's birth certificate Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed Archie on 6 May

The Duchess of Sussex has been listed as "Princess of the United Kingdom" on her son Archie Harrison's birth certificate. Almost two weeks after giving birth, the official title and occupation of the new mum was revealed for the first time. In the birth certificate, which was released on Friday, shows that Meghan gave her name as "Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex," while listing her occupation as "Princess of the United Kingdom". Her son's birth was registered by her husband the Duke of Sussex on Friday.

Baby Archie's birth certificate

The birth certificate confirmed the place of birth as the Portland Hospital and dismissed speculation that Meghan, who married Prince Harry a year ago on Sunday, had a home birth in the sanctuary of Frogmore Cottage - the Sussexes' home in Windsor. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the seventh in line to the throne and an eighth great-grandchild for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, arrived at 5.26am on 6 May and weighed 7lb 3oz. Until now, the royal couple had been trying to keep the birth location private and details of their medical staff a secret.

Although she is known as a Duchess, former actress Meghan is not referred to as a Princess. She received her title when she married Prince Harry last year. On their wedding day, a statement from Kensington Palace read: "The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."

Meghan's sister-in-law Kate is also known as a Princess of the United Kingdom, however her title is the Duchess of Cambridge. On marrying direct descendants of the monarch, royals are typically given a dukedom or, in the case of a younger son they become an Earl.

