Kate Middleton reveals the surprising food George, Charlotte and Louis love The Duchess of Cambridge spoke to trainee chefs at the nursery

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed the surprising food that her children love to eat at home, while visiting the LEYF Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school in London on Wednesday. Kate, 38, was told about the importance of food nutrition for children by apprentices from LEYF Early Years Chef Academy, as she served breakfast to pupils.

Trainee Luke Nelson-Neil chatted to the Duchess and joked about beetroot, saying: "I still can't get them [the children] to eat it." Kate, who is mother to Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis, replied: "Mine absolutely love it - it's one of those things, until you try it, you don't know."

It comes after the Duchess told TV chef Mary Berry during a Christmas special last year that the family grow their own vegetables, saying: "We've got carrots, beans, beetroot – a massive favourite – Louis absolutely loves beetroot." Inspired by Louis' love of the vegetable, Mary made a beetroot and chocolate cake during the programme, A Berry Royal Christmas, which saw her join the Duke and Duchess on charity visits. She said on the show: "I want to create a recipe with the young Prince in mind."

The Duchess serves breakfast

While serving breakfast at the nursery, Kate poured out cereal for Lucy and her classmates, asking them to say "Stop" when there was enough in their bowls. Glancing over a plate of orange, banana, grape and papaya segments, she asked the youngsters: "What do you think of the fruit? What's your favourite?"

Kate also discussed the launch of her early childhood survey '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives,' which she launched last week. The landmark survey aims to spark a UK-wide conversation on raising the next generation and the Duchess revealed an exciting update during her visit to the nursery.

Kate chats to staff at the nursery

She said: "It's great to visit places like this where communities come together to support one another. Last week I launched a UK wide survey on early childhood because I want to hear society’s views about raising the next generation. I'm so happy that over 100,000 people from all across the UK have already completed it, and I can't wait to see the results."

The online survey is being conducted by Ipsos MORI on behalf of The Royal Foundation and will run until 21 February 2020. Last week the Duchess visited MiniBrum at ThinkTank, Birmingham Science Museum, Ely and Careau Children's Centre in Cardiff and HMP Send near Woking during a 24-tour of the UK to launch the project.

