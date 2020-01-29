The Duchess of Cambridge revealed some exciting news about her latest project during a visit to LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school in London on Wednesday morning. Kate, 38, served breakfast to children as she was told about the importance of nutritious food for a child's development from apprentices at the LEYF Early Years Chef Academy.

The mum-of-three discussed her online survey '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives,' at the engagement, which she launched last week. The landmark survey aims to spark a UK-wide conversation on raising the next generation and Kate revealed an exciting update during her visit to the nursery.

She said: "It's great to visit places like this where communities come together to support one another. Last week I launched a UK wide survey on early childhood because I want to hear society’s views about raising the next generation. I'm so happy that over 100,000 people from all across the UK have already completed it, and I can't wait to see the results."

Kate served breakfast to the children

The final number of participants looks set to be huge, if over 100,000 people have already completed the survey. It's being conducted by Ipsos MORI on behalf of The Royal Foundation and will run until 21 February 2020. Last week the Duchess visited MiniBrum at ThinkTank, Birmingham Science Museum, Ely and Careau Children's Centre in Cardiff and HMP Send near Woking during a 24-tour of the UK to launch the project.

KatE, who is a regular on the school run with her eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, looked in her element as she chatted to youngsters at Stockwell Gardens Nursery. The Duchess, wearing a cream Sezane jumper and skinny jeans, served breakfast to the pupils and joined them as they played with sand.

The Duchess looked chic in a teal coat

It's been a busy week for Kate after attending the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Service in Westminster with husband Prince William on Monday. Kensington Palace shared moving portraits of Holocaust survivors taken by the Duchess ahead of the ceremony. On Tuesday Kate participated in a creative arts workshop at Evelina London children's hospital to learn how art can support health and well-being, run by another of her patronages, the National Portrait Gallery.

