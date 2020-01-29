Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ask for kindness in new post The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted the moving message on Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged people to be kind on Wednesday, as they revealed their support for the Bell Let's Talk mental health initiative. The couple shared a series of photos from the charity campaign on their Royal Sussex Instagram stories. Each one showed a different person or group of people holding up a sign encouraging people to treat others well. The signs had messages such as: "Be kind to everyone you meet, it goes a long way," "Kindness doesn't cost a thing," and: "Be there for each other."

Harry and Meghan spent Christmas in Canada with their son Archie

At the start of the photos, the Duke and Duchess shared a message which read: "Today is #BellLet'sTalk Day, where people around the world are taking action and creating positive conversations about mental health." At the end of the series of pictures, the couple wrote: "We are so happy to be supporting Bell's mental health campaign. Each time you watch @bell_letstalk official video on Instagram, Bell will donate 5 cents towards Canadian mental health initiatives. So please share, please talk and be part of the solution." The moving plea was finished with a Canadian flag emoji.

The couple shared their support for the mental health campaign on Instagram

The update affirmed Harry and Meghan's commitment to both charitable causes and to spending more time in Canada. The couple was reunited on Vancouver Island last week after Harry travelled from the UK to spend time with his wife and baby son Archie. In a move that shocked royal watchers, Meghan and Harry renounced their roles as senior members of the royal family earlier this month, announcing that they would split their time between the UK and North America going forward.

In one of his last engagements before flying to Canada, Harry told guests at a dinner for his charity Sentebale that the UK will always be his home. The 35-year-old said: "I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith - thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step."

