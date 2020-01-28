The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have some time to wait before they decide where their son Archie will go to school, but it's one of the most important decisions they will make in the future. Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, have been living in Canada since stepping back from royal duties earlier this month.

Buckingham Palace released details of the agreement for Harry and Meghan on 18 January, including that the couple will no longer use their HRH status and will no longer represent the Queen under the agreement reached by all four royal households.

After spending the past few weeks on Vancouver Island, the Sussexes may well choose to settle there, but with several close friends in Toronto, a second home in the city Meghan used to live in may also be a possibility. HELLO! has taken a look at some of the schools Harry and Meghan could consider sending Archie to in future…

Island Montessori School, Vancouver

If Harry and Meghan base themselves on Vancouver Island, they could choose a Montessori school for their young son. The teaching method balances work and play and encourages children to develop at their own rate. Princess Diana was an assistant at the Young England Kindergarten School in Pimlico and her sons attended Mrs. Mynors' Nursery School in west London – both schools used the Montessori method. Archie's cousin Prince George attended the Westacre Montessori School when the Cambridges lived in Norfolk.

Harry on his first day at Mrs Mynor's nursery school in 1987

The Island Montessori School, located in rural West Saanich, is surrounded by forest and is close to a lake. It features a fenced play area and the website says it has plans to plant a vegetable garden and flowers. The school values itself on being eco-friendly and teaches children about conservation and caring for the planet – something which Harry and Meghan are huge advocates of. The school's mission statement is: "To nurture every child's love of learning, while fostering growing independence, confidence, and self-esteem."

Glenlyon Norfolk School, Victoria

The private/independent school in Victoria teaches Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12 and is one of only a handful of schools in Canada to offer the International Baccalaureate programme to students. Children in Junior Kindergarten are taught using the Montessori method within the framework of the International Baccalaureate Primary Years programme, and there are specialist teachers for Physical Education, French, Mandarin, Music and Art. Archie could look forward to seeing the beach from the oceanfront classrooms and children are encouraged to explore the outdoors every Thursday, come rain or shine.

The Rosedale Day School, Toronto

If the Duke and Duchess decide to move to Toronto, there are a number of top schools in the city. The Rosedale Day School is a stone's throw away from trendy Seaton Village, where Meghan lived while she was filming US legal drama Suits. The school website says: "The Kindergarten Program at RDS is focused on developing independence, self-confidence, and curiosity about the world through a child-centred, inquiry-based approach. Teachers create learning experiences that are tailored to student interests and capabilities." The school is renowned for its first-rate Physical Education programme and pupils use the facilities at the nearby University of Toronto. It is also close to a number of museums, concert halls and theatres.

Upper Canada College, Toronto

When Archie gets a bit older, Harry and Meghan could send him to a school which has royal links. Upper Canada College, located in a sprawling campus in Toronto, is one of Canada's oldest schools, where the Duke of Edinburgh acts as "Special Visitor" and is a member of the board of governors. The private school for boys is reportedly based on Eton College – where William and Harry boarded – and students follow the International Baccalaureate programme. It boasts top technology and sporting facilities, including two hockey arenas, six tennis courts and six soccer fields, as well as an indoor pool and a filmmaking club. All pupils are automatically enrolled in the Duke of Edinburgh's Award programme.

