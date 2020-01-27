Mike Tindall quizzed over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shock decision

Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's move to Canada last week, Mike Tindall was quizzed about his cousin-in-law's shock decision during the latest episode of Joe's House of Rugby podcast. When the former rugby star opened up about his recent holiday in Australia, host Alex Payne joked that it wasn't a bad time to be away from the UK since there was a "lot going on in The Firm", leaving a Mike to quip: "Let's not talk about that."

WATCH: Prince Harry's speech in full

Alex then asked whether he and fellow host James Haskell, a good friend of Prince Harry's, had heard from the Duke before his departure, James simply replied, "Yes, I have," while Mike explained that the topic was a "no-go area" since he "doesn't know anything about it". However, I'm A Celebrity star James added: "I don't know anything about it either, I don't know anymore than you know... I think it must be very traumatic and difficult, I have sent my regards. That's the extent of it."

READ: Prince Harry made the cutest reference to son Archie in heartfelt speech

James, 34, and his wife Chloe Madeley were some of the lucky guests who attended Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan in May 2018. Harry, 35, who is the patron for the Rugby Football Union, has often been spotted at various matches and training sessions alongside James and Mike. On 25 January, the Queen announced Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. The couple - along with their son Archie - will now split their time between the UK and North America as they begin to transition into their new independent life.

Despite the move, Harry told guests at a charity dinner for Sentebale that the UK will always be his home and that he and Meghan had hoped to serve the Queen and country. "The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change," he said on the following day. "I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life."

MORE: Prince Harry reunites with Meghan Markle and son Archie in Canada

"It has also been a privilege to meet so many of you, and to feel your excitement for our son Archie, who saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was bloody brilliant," he added. "I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander in chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family, for the support they have shown Meghan and I over the last few months."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.