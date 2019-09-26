Princess Beatrice takes inspiration from Meghan Markle for engagement photos - see the striking similarities Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are engaged!

Following the announcement of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's engagement, royal watchers have noticed the similarities between their official photos and the portraits which were taken for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's engagement in 2017. Beatrice's official photographs were taken by her younger sister Princess Eugenie and by Misan Harriman.

Black and white

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's pictures were taken by Misan Harriman

Misan Harriman's photos were taken in black and white, just like Prince Harry and Meghan's two black and white pictures which were shot by famed photographer and Polish Prince Alexi Lubomirski.

The close embrace

This photo looks strikingly similar to Prince Harry and Meghan's photo

Both Beatrice and Edoardo were seen cosying up to each other and giggling whilst posing in one of the pictures. Back in 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan's second black and white picture showed the couple cozying up together, smiling while the British Prince wrapped his bride-to-be inside his jacket.

Location

Both royal couples picked Windsor for their backdrop. Beatrice picked her father's home Royal Lodge, which is located in Windsor Great Park, for the stunning photos. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted for Frogmore House, Windsor - a stone's throw away from the site of their royal wedding.

The stunning snaps were taken in Windsor

After unveiling the portraits on Thursday morning, photographer Misan released a statement, which read: "Everything clicks when they are together and that’s exactly what my lens captured. It was an honour to observe and document such love." He added: "Massive Congratulations to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York on your wonderful news!"

The royal wedding is set to take place next year, with more details to be released at a later date. Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew later released a joint statement which read: "We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride. We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future."

Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi said in a statement: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this ill stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

It's been a whirlwind year for the royal, having made her first public debut with Edoardo back in March when they stepped out to attend the National Portrait Gallery gala, joined by the Duchess of Cambridge and David and Victoria Beckham. They started dating last year, and have been pictured on a number of occasions since in recent months. Edoardo even joined Beatrice at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's royal wedding in May.

