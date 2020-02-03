The Queen appeared to show her support for her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle as she attended church on Sunday morning. The monarch opted for a powder blue coat and matching hat, and chose to accessorise with her Canadian Snowflake brooch. She received the jewel in 2017 as a gift from the former Governor-General of Canada, David Johnston on behalf of the Canadian people. It features 48 rare Canadian sapphires surrounded by diamonds, and was presented to the Queen to mark her 65th year on the throne. Many people have interpreted her choice of accessory as a show of support for Harry and Meghan, who have chosen to live in Canada, along with their baby son Archie.

The Queen chose to wear her Canadian Snowflake brooch to Sunday's church service

Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back as senior royals on 8 January. Ten days later, the Queen revealed details of the agreement reached for the couple, confirming they will no longer use their HRH status and will no longer represent the monarch under the agreement reached by all four royal households. "Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family," the Queen said in her statement.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

Prince Harry delivers a speech at a charity dinner for Sentebale

In one of his final engagements before flying to Canada, Harry told guests at a charity dinner for Sentebale: "The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life."

He continued: "I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith - thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step."