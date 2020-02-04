Princess Beatrice’s exciting news ahead of her wedding revealed The charity, founded by the royal, explained all in a website statement

Big Change charity, which was founded by Princess Beatrice and six of her friends, has announced a series of new partnerships and education projects. Each of the newly announced projects will seek to transform education and tackle challenges at their root cause.

New projects that Big Change will work on include the Big Leadership Adventure, a two-year leadership programme that strives to drive systemic education change, as well as a collaboration with a charity called Lighthouse, which is working to make sure that children in the care system get the same education opportunities as everyone else.

The charity explained: "When you think about the scale of education reform that is needed and, what it will take to create a modern education system that is fit for purpose, it’s it can be quite overwhelming. That’s why we’re bringing together innovative people who are that have some of the answers working on solutions and helping them scale their innovative ideas."

The statement continued: "By amplifying their impact, we can show the world that change is possible and importantly, provide a blueprint for how others to make it happen too. As we say at Big Change, education is everybody’s business and our work aims to empower educators, businesses, governments, parents, students and leaders all over the world to become agents of education change. This is the only way that wide-scale impact can be created."

The charity concluded: "Each of the project partners we have chosen to work with this year address these different areas at their very core and really capture what we hope change will look like."

Beatrice and her friends founded the charity in a bid to help improve the lives of young people and reimagine education. In September 2012, the Princess and the charity's fellow founders climbed Mont Black for Big Change's first fundraising project, The Big Climb.

