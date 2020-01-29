Mike Tindall sounds like he's starting to panic about his little girl Mia growing up. The former rugby star revealed that the six-year-old is certainly becoming her own person and isn't afraid to speak her mind – which could be causing him some concern. Speaking on Joe's House of Rugby podcast on Wednesday, the 41-year-old - who shares two daughters with Zara Tindall – let slip that Mia has developed some very outspoken behaviour.

Talking to England women's national rugby union player Jess Breach about her time at school, Mike admitted that he should introduce Jess to his daughter as her tales of being a naughty student reminded him very much of Mia. "I think I got easily swayed," Jess told him and his co-stars. "I would not be afraid to speak my mind. So my friends would be like, 'say this', and I would and then have to go stand outside." Laughing at her recollection, Mike replied: "I definitely should introduce you to my daughter, I think she's heading that way!" When his co-star Alex Payne asked him if there were "problems in that department", Mike simply responded: "Freedom of speech!"

Mike Tindall revealed daughter Mia is very outspoken

It was only on Tuesday that Mike gave a rare insight into how he is parenting Mia, revealing he is trying to make the youngster "more competitive" by refusing to let her win. Over the Christmas period, Mike and Zara were pictured out with their two children on a beach in Australia - at one point, the former rugby player was seen teaching Mia how to surf before he raced her to the shore.

Fellow co-host and good friend James Haskell had observed how Mike "flat out beat" his daughter. Defending himself, the doting dad-of-two explained: "[I'm] trying to make her more competitive is what I was trying to do." To which, James retorted: "Yeah, by beating her soundly and almost running her over and knocking her over - woo, take that!"

