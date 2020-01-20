Mike and Zara Tindall had a lot to celebrate over the weekend, as their oldest daughter Mia turned six on Friday. The royal couple marked their firstborn's special day in private, and were no doubt joined by close family members Princess Anne and Peter and Autumn Phillips, whose daughters Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven, have a close relationship with their young cousin. Mike and Zara had spent the beginning of the year in Australia, but recently returned back home to Gloucestershire. Mia would have been at school on her birthday, which she very much enjoys attending. Her mum recently opened up about her school life in an interview with Now to Love magazine, saying: "She goes to the local village school in Minchinhampton, which she loves."

Mike and Zara Tindall celebrated Mia's birthday on Friday

While Mike and Zara prefer to keep their children's lives out of the spotlight, they recently gave an incredible insight into their family life. While talking to Now to Love, Mike said of his children: "Mia is a fantastic bundle of energy and that challenges you as well and keeps it interesting. Lena is just starting to find her feet, but we've enjoyed every minute of it. You hope that's what kids do to you and it's been great." Mia and Lena also looked like they had a wonderful time in Australia with their parents, and were pictured on the beach with them while in Sydney earlier in the month. Just before they left to go Down Under, Zara opened up about taking her children over there. "Mia loves swimming. Of course, the climate allows you to go swimming all day every day. When we first took her to Australia she was 11 months old; we kick-started her love of water," she said.

Mia no doubt celebrated her birthday with her cousins

Just like their mum, Mia and Lena weren't given titles when they were born, something that Zara was grateful for when she was growing up. The mum-of-two told HELLO! that she was able to be more creative than her cousin Prince William, who is second-in-line to the British throne after Prince Charles. "We were able to be more adventurous than say, William," Zara explained. The royal also told The Times in 2015: "I'm very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do."

However, the young royals still get to see their relatives a lot, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Last year, the two families had fun at the Burnham Horse Trials during the Easter holidays. Mike was pictured giving George a piggyback, while Charlotte enjoyed going on the fairground rides with Mia and her older brother.

