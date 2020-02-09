Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to return to UK with baby Archie at request of the Queen – details The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in Canada over the past few weeks

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been settling into their new life in Canada with their baby son Archie, and have been keeping a relatively low profile as they get adjusted. But next month, Prince Harry and Meghan have been asked to join the rest of the royal family for the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey, which will take place on 9 March. The Sunday Times reports that this will be the final round of official engagements for the couple, and that they will then return to Canada. The traditional Commonwealth service will also see other senior members of the royal family in attendance, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Watch Prince Harry speak about decision to move to Canada

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to return to the UK

On Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan attended an exclusive event in Miami, where they were guest speakers at a Florida investment summit sponsored by JP Morgan. Harry spoke to the audience – which consisted of bankers and celebrity guests – about dealing with the death of his mother, Princess Diana. According to several reports, Harry was very open about how his mother's tragic death affected him as a child, and still to this day, which led him to seek out professional help. The Duke also reportedly spoke about his and Meghan's choice to step back from their roles as senior working members of the royal family last month, a decision he reportedly does not regret as he doesn't want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child.

MORE: A stunning video has emerged of Princess Diana on her wedding day

The Sussexes and Cambridges at the Commonwealth service in 2019

A spokeswoman for the Sussexes would not comment on their private schedule, but HELLO! has confirmed that the couple attended the gathering in Miami where the Duke spoke. The couple's appearance comes after HELLO! revealed that they turned down an invitation to present the award for Best Picture at this Sunday’s 92nd Academy Awards. According to a source, "they were honoured by the request, but declined the invitation".

READ: Princess Eugenie posts sweet bridesmaid photo following news of Princess Beatrice's wedding date

In one of his final engagements before flying to Canada last month, Harry told guests at a charity dinner for Sentebale that the UK will always be his home and that he and Meghan had hoped to serve the Queen and country. "The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change," he said. "I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life."

He continued: "I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith - thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.