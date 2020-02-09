Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly had dinner with Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez this week. The royals were in Miami, where Harry gave a heartfelt speech as part of JP Morgan's summit at the 1 Hotel in South Beach on Thursday. According to Page Six, the two couples went on to have dinner together at Habitat, a restaurant at the hotel. Jennifer and Alex were in Florida following her spectacular Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira last Sunday, while the event was Meghan and Harry's first public appearance since they announced last month that they are stepping back as senior working members of the royal family and will no longer make appearances on behalf of the Queen.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan in numbers

The couple were offered the chance to present the Best Picture award at the Oscars on Sunday night but turned down the request. A source told HELLO!: “They were honoured by the request but declined the invitation”. At the Miami event, Meghan made some short remarks to introduce Harry, who reportedly spoke candidly about his grief over the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales. The Prince also shared that he has been having therapy for the last three years to help him to cope with the trauma of his childhood loss, and made reference to not wanting Meghan and their baby son Archie to face the same scrutiny that he did as a child.

MORE: Meghan Markle was a regular at fashion week - see her best outfits

The Duke and Duchess plan to split their time between the UK and North America

The young family have been spending time together in Canada over the last few weeks, and also spent Christmas there. In one of his final engagements before flying to North America last month, Harry told guests at a dinner for his charity Sentebale that the UK will always be his home and that he and Meghan had hoped to serve the Queen and country. "The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change," he said. "I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life."

READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to return to UK with baby Archie at request of the Queen – details

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.