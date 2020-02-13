Why Prince William and Duchess Kate have no engagements next week The Cambridges can enjoy family time with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set for some quality family time next week with their three children. Prince William, 37, and Kate, 38, currently have no engagements scheduled in their diaries and it's likely to be because Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, will be on half-term next week. The royal youngsters currently attend Thomas's school in Battersea, west London but they can put down their book bags and enjoy a break from their studies.

The Cambridges on a skiing holiday in 2016

The Cambridges usually like to spend some time at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk during the school holidays. Last February, Kate reportedly took George and Charlotte to a luxury hotel complex to enjoy a swim. A source told Mail Online at the time, that the children swam unaided and were confident in the water. It was reported that the Duchess even organised a race for her eldest son.

In the past, William and Kate have also enjoyed going on skiing holidays in the February half-term The couple released family photos of their break in the French Alps in 2016, with George, then aged two, and a ten-month-old Charlotte. The family-of-four looked adorable wrapped up in their ski gear and in another shot, William and Kate playfully threw snow at each other.

It's been a busy few weeks of engagements for the royal couple. This week the pair accompanied the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to visit the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Loughborough, where William and Charles enjoyed a sweet father-son moment during a game of wheelchair basketball. Kate embarked on a whistle-stop tour of Northern Ireland and Scotland on Wednesday, in support of her online survey '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives.' The Duchess has completed a tour of the UK to promote the project, including trips to Birmingham, Cardiff, Woking and London.

Meanwhile, the Duke hosted a reception for the Metropolitan and City Police Orphans Fund at St James's Palace on Wednesday, where it was revealed that he regularly writes letters to bereaved families.

