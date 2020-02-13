On Thursday, Vogue editor Edward Enninful announced that Meghan Markle's guest-edited edition of the magazine was the fastest-selling in the history of the British edition – and to celebrate the Duchess shared a never-before-seen video of herself and Edward talking about the landmark issue.

The Duchess can be seen smiling from ear to ear throughout the video, and at one point gifts Edward a glittery party hat to celebrate. The superstar editor insists that Meghan is a natural editor, telling her: "I've never seen anything like it. You were so thorough from beginning to end." He also added that he was "so excited" when he walked into Kensington Palace to meet Meghan for editorial planning, to which Meghan bashfully responded: "Oh my gosh."

However, the mother-of-one did add that she left the fashion element "to the professionals", saying: "I did say, 'Can you do Commonwealth fashion?' 'Can you do sustainability? 'Can we make sure the point of view is really in the right ethos?' And then I'll leave it to the experts." Edward sweetly responded: "You wanted to focus on women who are changing the world, women who are doing incredible things, which really is in line with what we do at British Vogue."

The Duchess even addressed the now-infamous mirror that she chose to have placed on the front cover of the record-breaking edition, telling the Editor-in-Chief: "Having the mirror - anyone, no matter who they are, picking up this issue, should be able to see themself in it, and that's what I feel really proud that we've accomplished."

When it was first announced in 2019 that she would be guest-editing the September issue of the world-famous magazine, Meghan said in a statement: "These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, to take the year's most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today. Through this lens I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the 'Forces for Change' they'll find within these pages."

