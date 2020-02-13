Princess Beatrice is set to marry her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday 29 May and members of the royal family are expected to attend the wedding, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, have been living in Canada with baby Archie for the past month, since stepping back from their role as senior royals.

The pair are likely to be reunited with the Queen and the royal family at the nuptials, which are taking place at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, with a reception at Buckingham Palace afterwards. Further details are still to be announced, but what willl Meghan's role at the royal wedding be?

Harry is close to his cousins Beatrice and Eugenie

HELLO! Online's Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey says: "It's likely that we'll see the Sussexes return for the royal wedding, as Harry is very close with his cousin Princess Beatrice. The couple attended her sister Princess Eugenie's wedding in October 2018, so I'm sure they wouldn't miss it for the world. Beatrice and Eugenie were also guests on Harry and Meghan's big day two years ago.

"Meghan won't be in the immediate wedding party and like sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, she'll have a low-key role, just like the pair did at Eugenie's nuptials in Windsor. It'll give the royal family the opportunity to have a catch-up, especially given the intimate setting. The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace seats only 150 guests and in line with Beatrice and Edoardo's wishes, it'll be a much more private affair.

Harry and Meghan at Eugenie's wedding in 2018

"While it would be lovely to see baby Archie have a starring role in the bridal party, he'll have only just turned one by that point, so he's still a little too young for pageboy duties! But he'll have plenty of playmates on the day, in the form of his royal cousins, George, Charlotte and Louis."

The Sussexes are expected to make an appearance at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday 9 March. According to The Sunday Times, this will be the final round of official engagements for the couple, and they will then return to Canada. Harry and Meghan attended the service last year and it marked one of the Duchess' final engagements before she went on maternity leave to have baby Archie.

