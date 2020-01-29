Why Meghan Markle is more likely to live in Toronto than Vancouver as she and Prince Harry carve out new roles The Sussexes stepped back from royal life earlier this month

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently believed to be living on Vancouver Island after stepping back as senior members of the royal family. Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, made the announcement earlier this month and said they plan to balance their time between the UK and North America.

The Sussexes also spent the Christmas break with their eight-month-old son Archie on Vancouver Island, suggesting they may set up a permanent base there. However, one detail on the royal family's website could suggest that the family-of-three are more likely to live in Toronto than Vancouver. It states under Meghan's biography: "Whilst working on Suits, the Duchess moved to Toronto, Canada where the show was filmed; she feels very connected to Canada, as it became a second home to her."

Meghan with Jessica Mulroney in Toronto in 2016

Former actress Meghan lived in a stylish townhouse in the trendy Seaton Village area of the city and she would often share her favourite places to eat, drink and shop on her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig. Speaking of the city, Los Angeles-born Meghan said: "The people are so kind, I love the food scene and I really love exploring little nooks around the city with my two dogs. I love how much green space there is tucked away." She added: "You wouldn't expect that, and it reminds me of LA in a lot of ways."

Her go-to places in Toronto included cocktail bar Cold Tea tucked inside Kensington Mall, French patisserie Nadège, which is close to Trinity Bellwoods Park and the Blackbird Baking Co.

The Duchess' close friend, stylist Jessica Mulroney and her TV presenter husband Ben also live in Toronto. Harry and Meghan reportedly stayed with the Mulroneys during the early stages of their relationship and their children Brian, John and Ivy were part of the bridal party at the royal wedding in 2018.

Buckingham Palace released details of the agreement for Harry and Meghan on 18 January, including that the couple will no longer use their HRH status and will no longer represent the Queen under the agreement reached by all four royal households.

