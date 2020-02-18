Kate Middleton stars in poignant new video for her childhood survey - watch The Duchess of Cambridge has been on a mini tour of the UK

Kensington Palace has released a new video of the Duchess of Cambridge in support of her early childhood survey '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives.' In the new footage taken during her visit to Northern Ireland last week, Kate explains why she has launched the project and says it's not too late to take part in the survey, which is still open until 21 February.

READ: Kate Middleton's pregnancy stories and births with George, Charlotte and Louis

WATCH: Kate promotes her early childhood survey in new video

The mum-of-three says: "Parents, carers and families are at the heart of raising the next generation and that's why I felt so passionate about listening to them, and listening to your thoughts and your views and how best we can support you going forward. That's why I've launched the 5 Big Questions to hear from as many people from society as possible. We visited Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England to hear your experiences. I'm really pleased that over 200,000 people have already filled in the survey, but it's not too late to have your say…"

The Duchess unveiled the survey during a visit to Birmingham on 22 January, which aims to spark a nationwide conversation on raising the next generation. Since then, Kate has carried out engagements in Cardiff, Woking, London, Newtownards and Aberdeen, meeting families, children, charities and experts.

MORE: The one thing Prince William and Kate practised before Prince George's birth

Kate at Ark Open Farm in Northern Ireland last week

Kate also took part in her first ever podcast interview with Giovanna Fletcher on her Happy Mum, Happy Baby. In her most candid conversation to date, the Duchess opened up about motherhood, pregnancy and how she tried hypnobirthing. Kate also revealed that standing outside the Lindo Wing after the births of her children was "terrifying" and how she struggles with mum guilt at times, when balancing her home life with royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are believed to be spending some private family time with Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis, while their eldest children are on February half-term.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.