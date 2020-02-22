Mike and Zara Tindall are enjoying some time on the slopes after jetting off to the Italian Alps during daughter Mia's half-term break. And to celebrate their escape, former rugby player Mike shared a stunning new photo with his wife before their trip comes to a close. Sharing a montage of snaps from their time away on Instagram on Friday, Mike posted a loving shot of him and Zara. The couple look relaxed and happy as they stand on the slopes, with Zara lovingly gazing up at her husband who is braving the cold in just a T-shirt! Captioning the pics, Mike wrote: "Great trip to #bormio3000 watching the #englishskichampionships. Lots of laughs and good times! More importantly, getting to hang out with the new insta sensations @wethelostboyz."

Mike and Zara are keen skiers, and no doubt their children Mia, five, and Lena, two, are also learning the sport. The holiday follows shortly after Mike's nightmare journey home to his family earlier in the month. The star had documented his travel issues after struggling to get back to Gloucestershire after a weekend away in Scotland in the height of Storm Ciara.

Both Mike and Zara are much-loved members of the royal family, and tend to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight. However, in December, they gave a joint interview to Australian publication Now to Love, where they opened up about parenthood. On being a dad to his two young daughters, Mike said: "Mia is a fantastic bundle of energy and that challenges you as well as it keeps it interesting. Lena is just starting to find her feet, but we've enjoyed every minute of it. You hope that's what kids do to you and it's been great."

Mike Tindall and wife Zara enjoyed some skiing in Italy

The former rugby star also disclosed that before his daughters came along, he thought he would like a son, but now he wouldn't change a thing. "I was so happy with how Mia was a girl that I wasn't really bothered either way and when Lena was coming along I wasn't bothered at all about what we got. I was just happy to be having another child."

