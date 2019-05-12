Mia Tindall steals the show as she enjoys day out with royal family What a fun day for a five-year-old!

Mike and Zara Tindall's oldest daughter Mia is fearless! The five-year-old had the best day ever on Saturday as she enjoyed rock climbing, riding a rocking horse and driving in a toy Land Rover at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Mia was joined by her older cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips, and the trio finished off their adventure by enjoying an ice cream. Mia looked adorable dressed in a navy T-shirt with a pink unicorn motif, which she wore with leggings and wellington boots. Other members of the royal family present included the Queen and Prince Philip, while Prince Harry attended the event in the evening once baby son Archie was asleep.

Mia Tindall enjoyed rock climbing with cousin Isla Phillips Credit: Rupert Hartley

Mia is incredibly close to her cousins, and also has a great relationship with second cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are both similar ages to her. Her dad Mike Tindall recently opened up about their relationship and the close-knit young royals. Talking to The Telegraph, he said: "Lena and obviously Louis are similar ages and Mia's sort of in between Charlotte and George, and then you’ve got Peter's children Savannah and Isla who are just a little bit older. James (Viscount Severn, Prince Edward's son) is, well not exactly the ring leader, but he’s the oldest."

Mike and Zara want daughters Mia and Lena to have as normal an upbringing as possible, and are known for their down-to-earth ways. The couple made the decision to give their children royal titles, something that Zara and her brother Peter grew up without as well. Rather than feeling excluded without a royal title, Zara often speaks out about the benefits her parents' decision gave her. The mum-of-two told HELLO! that she was able to be more creative than her cousin Prince William, who is second-in-line to the British throne after Prince Charles. "We were able to be more adventurous than say, William," Zara explained. The royal also told Times in 2015: "I'm very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do."

Mia had fun driving a minature Land Rover Credit: Rupert Hartley

While she is only five, Mia has already had many scene-stealing moments when she has been seen out in public. The little girl famously held onto the Queen's handbag during the birthday portrait to mark the monarch's 90th birthday in 2016, when Mia was just two-years-old. After the pictures were released, Mike opened up about his daughter's big moment. Talking on Good Morning Britain, he said: "It just happened at the right time. She was being a bit naughty. The Queen got it quite right when she told her: 'Just hold the handbag now' and she did that. It ended up being a great photo for her."

