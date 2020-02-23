New photo released of Princess Estelle of Sweden on her birthday Crown Princess Victoria's oldest child looks so grown up

It was a special day for Princess Estelle of Sweden on Sunday, as she celebrated turning eight. The Swedish royal family's official Instagram account marked the occasion with a new photograph of the young girl, which showed her wearing a beautiful off-white dress with a blue floral pattern, her hair tucked behind one ear in a neat plait. The Princess looked directly at the camera and smiled a close-lipped smile – and she looked as elegant as her mother, Crown Princess Victoria, who is heir apparent to the Swedish throne. Another adorable photo showed Estelle and her brother, three-year-old Prince Oscar, sitting on the floor and laughing together.

The pictures' caption read: "I dag fyller Prinsessan Estelle 8 år!" This translates to: "Today, Princess Estelle turns 8!" It also gave credit to the photographer, Linda Broström/Kungl. Hovstaterna. Royal fans were quick to comment with their good wishes for Estelle, with one writing: "Happy Birthday lovely Princess Estelle! You are so sweet, beautiful, kind & lovely!!" Others commented: "Happy Birthday," and: "Stort gratis!" ("Congratulations!")

This wasn't the first special photograph the royal family released this week, however. Princess Estelle and her mother also posed alongside Victoria's husband, Crown Prince Daniel and little Oscar. In the images, the young boy sat on his mother's lap and grinned enthusiastically while Princess Estelle, dressed in a navy frock from Patachou and a matching headband with a bow, proudly stood in between her parents. Crown Prince Daniel wore a navy suit while his wife was stylish in a pussy-bow collared dress.

Princess Estelle of Sweden celebrated her eighth birthday on Sunday

Estelle, who is second in line of succession to the Swedish throne, also enjoyed a lovely day out with her mother this week as the duo paid a visit to Stockholm Cathedral. Photos and a video of the event were shared on the royal family's Instagram, with a caption which read: "Yesterday, the Crown Princess and Princess Estelle visited the Grand Church in Old Town in Stockholm. The purpose was to let Princess Estelle get acquainted with the church organ." Judging by the video, she has a talent for music!

