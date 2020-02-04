Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden announce exciting news The foundation has been named after their eldest child

The Swedish palace unveiled an exciting new foundation on Tuesday and it's been named after the royal who is second-in-line to the throne. The Princess Estelle Cultural Foundation ("Prinsessan Estelles Kulturstiftelse") has been set up to promote cultural activities in the country. Princess Estelle, seven, is the eldest child of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden.

The announcement says the foundation's first project is to continue the temporary sculpture exhibition project at Royal Djurgården this summer. It adds that Crown Princess couple want to emphasise the importance of art and culture to an open and modern society. Prince Daniel will sit on the board of directors and the foundation's activities will be financed through private donations.

2020 has already been a busy year for the Swedish royals, following their Christmas break. Crown Princess Victoria attended the "National Cancer Strategy: 10 Years - Now We Aim for 2030!" event on Monday and she and her husband visited Medicon Village last week.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel with Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar

At the start of the New Year it was confirmed that Princess Estelle had broken her leg in a skiing accident in the Alps. The young royal was taken to hospital for an X-ray and given a cast and crutches for her fractured limb, but the injury was not believed to be serious as the family didn't cancel their holiday.

Crown Princess Victoria and Daniel Westling married in Stockholm in June 2010, with the bride wearing a wedding dress designed by Pär Engsheden and the Cameo tiara. Princess Estelle was born in March 2012, followed by the couple's second child Prince Oscar in March 2016.

