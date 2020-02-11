The shortest royal marriages: from Princess Caroline of Monaco to Peter and Autumn Phillips

While there have been plenty of romantic and picturesque royal weddings over the years that we have loved watching, unfortunately not all of them have had a happy ending. Marriage can be a difficult challenge for any couple, and the royal family certainly aren't exempt from this. And although these relationships all had the same sad end result, some of them lasted longer than others. Take a look at some of the shortest marriages from royals around the world…

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco and Daniel Ducruet

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco married her bodyguard Daniel Ducruet, with whom she has two children, Louis and Pauline, in 1995 after three years of dating. However it wasn't meant to be as the couple divorced a year later in 1996. Seven years after her marriage to Daniel ended, the daughter of Grace Kelly and the Prince of Monaco married Portuguese acrobat, Adans Lopez Peres. However, that marriage wasn't meant to be either, and the couple divorced just over a year later in 2004.

Princess Caroline of Monaco and Philippe Junot

Princess Stéphanie's older sister Princess Caroline has been married three times. Her first marriage was to Philippe Junot, who worked as a banker, and the wedding took place in June 1978. Sadly, this was another short union, as the couple divorced after just two years. Princess Caroline's second husband, who she married in 1983, Stefano Casiraghi, sadly died in an accident in 1990. Now, Caroline is married to Prince Ernst August of Hanover. The couple tied the knot in 1999 and they have one daughter together.

Prince Joachim of Denmark and Countess Alexandra

Prince Joachim of Denmark, the younger son of Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik and sixth-in-line to the Danish throne, has been married twice. His first marriage was to Alexandra Christina Manley, now known as Countess Alexandra, in 1995. The couple have two sons together, Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix. But in 2004, they announced they were to separate and the divorce was finalised in 2005. In May 2008, Prince Joachim married Marie Cavallier, now known as Princess Marie of Denmark. The couple have two children together, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena, and they remain together to this day.

The Duke and Duchess of York

In 1986, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II married Sarah Ferguson at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony watched all over the world. Prince Andrew and Sarah then became the Duke and Duchess of York and went on to have their daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. But just six years later in 1992, the couple announced they were separating and planned to share custody of the children. The divorce was finalised in 1996.

Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly

In 2008, Peter Phillips, Princess Anne's son and the Queen's eldest grandchild, wed Canadian born Autumn Kelly in a romantic ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The wedding, attended by the royal family and held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, was covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine in a spectacular 100-page special. At the time, the newlyweds were over the moon with their special day, with the groom telling HELLO!: "The whole thing was just fantastic from beginning to end. I wouldn't have changed a single thing."

However, it was announced in February 2020 that the couple have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage. The couple's spokesperson issued a statement confirming their split. It read: "As both Peter and Autumn are not senior members of the Royal Family, it was not felt necessary to formally announce their separation last year. However in light of media commentary the following statement is issued; after informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate." The statement continued: "The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one."

Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales

Prince Charles and Diana Spencer married in a ceremony watched by millions of people all over the globe at St. Paul's Cathedral on 29 July 1981. The couple welcomed Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984. But by 1992, just over ten years later, it was announced by then-Prime Minister John Major that Charles and Diana were to separate. The divorce was finalised in 1996, just one year prior to Diana's tragic death.

Prince Louis and Princess Tessy of Luxembourg

Prince Louis is the third son of the Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg. The 33-year-old married Tessy Anthony in September 2006, six months after they had welcomed their first child, Gabriel, together.

The year after, the couple welcomed their second child Prince Noah. In 2017, it was announced that the couple were to separate after 11 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in April 2019.

