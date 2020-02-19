Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her daughter Princess Estelle enjoyed a sweet day out together earlier this week. Photos and a video were shared from their special day on the Swedish royal family's Instagram, as the pair visited Stockholm Cathedral. The caption read: "Yesterday, the Crown Princess and Princess Estelle visited the Grand Church in Old Town in Stockholm. The purpose was to let Princess Estelle get acquainted with the church organ."

READ: Gorgeous new photos released of Princess Estelle of Sweden ahead of her eighth birthday

Princess Estelle, who will turn eight on 23 February, grinned as she sat down to play the instrument. Her mother Crown Princess Victoria, 42, dressed in a black roll neck and printed trousers, beamed as the young royal played some notes. Princess Estelle wore a grey embroidered floral cardigan from Bonpoint with a white collared shirt and a box pleat skirt.

New family photos were released last week of Crown Princess Victoria, Crown Prince Daniel and their children Princess Estelle and three-year-old Prince Oscar. The family-of-four posed on a gold gilded chair in the first image, with Oscar grinning enthusiastically as he sat on his mother's lap.

Princess Estelle, dressed in a navy frock from Patachou and a matching headband with a bow, proudly stood in between her parents. Crown Prince Daniel wore a navy suit while his wife, Crown Princess Victoria looked elegant in a pussy-bow collared dress.

MORE: Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden meets little girl with brain tumour and makes her dream come true

Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Daniel with their children

The second image was a solo portrait of Princess Estelle, ahead of her forthcoming birthday. The young royal broke her leg in a skiing accident in the Alps during a family holiday at the start of the New Year. Estelle, who is second-in-line to the throne, was born in 2012 at the Karolinska University Hospital in Solna. Her grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf has reigned since 1973, with his wife Queen Silvia by his side.

Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Daniel unveiled their new foundation earlier this year, The Princess Estelle Cultural Foundation ("Prinsessan Estelles Kulturstiftelse"), which has been set up to promote cultural activities in Sweden.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.