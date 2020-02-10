Gorgeous new photos released of Princess Estelle of Sweden ahead of her eighth birthday Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Daniel's children look so grown-up

The Swedish royal family has released new photos of Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Daniel with their children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar. The family-of-four pose on a gold gilded chair in the first image, with three-year-old Oscar grinning enthusiastically as he sits on his mother's lap. Princess Estelle, dressed in a navy dress from Patachou and a matching headband with a bow, proudly stands inbetween her parents. Crown Prince Daniel wears a navy suit while his wife Crown Princess Victoria looks elegant in a pussy-bow collared dress.

The second image is a solo portrait of Princess Estelle, who will celebrate her eighth birthday on 23 February. The young royal broke her leg in a skiing accident in the Alps during a family holiday at the start of the New Year. Estelle, who is second-in-line to the throne, was born in 2012 at the Karolinska University Hospital in Solna. Her grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf has reigned since 1973, with his wife Queen Silvia by his side.

Princess Estelle turns eight this month. Credit: Anna-Lena Ahlström/Royal Court of Sweden

It was announced last October that the children of Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill, and Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, will no longer be members of the royal house. This meant that Princess Leonore, five, Prince Nicolas, four, Princess Adrienne, one, Prince Alexander, three, and Prince Gabriel, two, have lost their style of Royal Highness and, in the future, will not be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state.

Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Daniel unveiled their new foundation last week, The Princess Estelle Cultural Foundation ("Prinsessan Estelles Kulturstiftelse"), which has been set up to promote cultural activities in Sweden. Victoria and Daniel Westling married in Stockholm in June 2010, with the bride wearing a wedding dress designed by Pär Engsheden and the Cameo tiara.

