Princess Eugenie had some good news to kick-start her week, and she couldn't wait to share it with her followers on social media. The Queen's granddaughter took to Instagram on Monday to share some previously-unseen photos of her visiting her aunt Jane Ferguson in Australia in 2009, where they went to see animals at the Mogo Wildlife Park. As a result of the bushfires which have affected the country over the past few months, the animal centre was forced to close down, but over the weekend it reopened as a result of its determined and caring staff, who chose to stay and fight the fire to save the park.

Eugenie shared pictures from her time visiting her aunt in Australia to highlight an important cause

Alongside photos of Eugenie and her aunt cuddling some of the animals, Eugenie wrote: "I was lucky enough to go to @mogowildlifepark in 2009 while visiting my aunt in Australia. it was such an incredible experience to be with the animals and meet such a dedicated team of people supporting these magnificent creatures. Mogo Wildlife Park reopened this past weekend after the devastating bushfires threatened the park and lives of the keepers and animals."

The royal is getting ready for her sister Princess Beatrice's wedding

She continued: "Chad Staples, the zoo's director, received a text: 'leave now to the east towards the beach and shelter in place,' but he and his team chose instead to stay and fight the fire to save the park. I'm in awe of how human determination and drive can win over such terrifying circumstances and I wanted to share this story of hope after what Australia has been through. All my thoughts have been and are with all those who are affected by the fires in Australia. @mogowildlifepark @zookeeper_chad." Fans were quick to comment on Eugenie's compassionate message, with one writing: "Thank you for supporting the Aussies," while another added: "Such a caring and beautiful princess."

Eugenie often shares uplifting posts on her Instagram account, as well as sweet photographs of herself and her family. On Prince Andrew's birthday in February, the royal marked the occasion by posting a throwback photo of herself sitting on a horse as a little girl, while looking up at her dad. At the beginning of February when her older sister Princess Beatrice announced her wedding date, Eugenie chose to share a cute picture of the pair as young bridesmaids, alongside the caption: "She's so excited. Today the family announced Beatrice will marry Edo on 29 May 2020. Very proud of this moment."

