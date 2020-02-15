Princess Eugenie shares never-before-seen photo with Jack Brooksbank from early days of dating

Princess Eugenie threw it all the way back to 2010 this Valentine's Day, as she uploaded "an oldie but a goodie" to celebrate her love with her husband Jack Brooksbank. In the snap, the couple appeared to be attending a wedding together as Eugenie donned a fuschia dress and a matching elaborate fascinator, while Jack was dapper in a morning suit.

WATCH: Sarah, Duchess of York talks about Princess Eugenie and Jack's love story

"This Valentine's Day I wanted to share an oldie but a goodie of Jack and I in 2010, the year we met... Happy Valentine's Day..." the Princess wrote. Eugenie, 29, looked gorgeous for the occasion, as she rewore the same frock she had used for Ascot in 2010.

Fans undoubtedly loved the post, with one replying: "That's lovely, you were so young!! Wishing a very happy Valentine's day to you and Jack,and many many more to come!" while others called Eugenie and Jack a "stunning" and "beautiful" couple.

MORE: Princess Eugenie and Jack's sweetest moments in photos

Eugenie and Jack back in 2010

The Queen's granddaughter and her husband Jack married in Windsor in October 2018. The Casamigos brand ambassador proposed during a holiday in Nicaragua, by a lake. At the time, Eugenie recalled on The One Show: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said 'this is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." She added: "I was over the moon, crying."

MORE: Robbie Williams and wife Ayda welcome fourth child!

Eugenie and Jack met when the royal was reading politics, art history and English literature at Newcastle University. It was during one of her university holidays that she was introduced by mutual friends to Jack, who is three years older. Romance soon blossomed on the slopes of Verbier, the plush ski resort in Switzerland where Eugenie's parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew still own a multi-million pound chalet.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.