Princess Eugenie has wished her father, Prince Andrew, a happy birthday by sharing a sweet throwback photo of herself and the Duke of York on Instagram. In the snap, little Eugenie can be seen riding a pony that is being led by Andrew, and the royal added the caption: "Happy birthday papa!" The princess also revealed that her mother, Sarah Ferguson, had taken the photograph, many moons ago.

Many of the 29-year-old's followers were quick to wish the Prince a happy birthday, with one commenting: "Happy birthday to His Royal Highness. Sending love, support and good energies to you and all members of the royal family."

The Duke of York marked his 60th birthday on Wednesday, and members of his family wished him many happy returns on social media. The Duchess of York posted a sweet message to her former husband on Instagram, which simply read: "Happy 60th birthday to Andrew," and was accompanied by a black-and-white photo of the royal sitting in his living room at home in Windsor. The Queen also publicly wished her son a happy birthday. A post shared on The Royal Family Instagram account showed two images, one of Andrew as a baby and a second more recent photo. The accompanying text read: "On this day in 1960, Prince Andrew was born at Buckingham Palace, the first child born to a reigning monarch for 103 years. Happy Birthday to The Duke of York."

Andrew is celebrating his landmark birthday in private, and no doubt will be spending it with his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as Sarah – who he has remained on good terms with since his divorce. The royal has only been seen out in public once this year, attending church with his mother in Sandringham at the start of the year. The pair were pictured together before going to the Sunday service.

