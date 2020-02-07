Princess Eugenie has posted a cute throwback photo with her older sister and bride-to-be Princess Beatrice on Instagram, after Buckingham Palace announced further details about her wedding.

The picture shows the royal sisters as bridesmaids at their nanny Alison Wardley's wedding in 1993, wearing white ruffled dresses. Beatrice is grinning as she holds a rose covered wreath, while Eugenie looks a little more serious in the background. Eugenie captioned the snap: "She's so excited.... Today the family announced Beatrice will marry Edo on 29th May 2020. Very proud of this moment."

Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will marry on Friday 29 May at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace, with a reception to follow at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony. The bride-to-be, 31, had a starring role as maid of honour at Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018.

Eugenie, who has a public Instagram account, regularly posts photos from her childhood and special occasions on social media. Her last post was a previously unseen image from the day she and long-term boyfriend Jack announced their engagement in January 2018.

Beatrice and Edoardo got engaged in September 2019 after the property developer proposed during a mini break to Italy. Three photos of the couple were released as Buckingham Palace made the announcement, which were taken by Eugenie. She shared them on Instagram with the caption: "Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be."

Unlike previous royal weddings, Beatrice and Edoardo's nuptials will not be televised and there will be no carriage procession. Instead the newlyweds will take a car from the Chapel Royal to the reception at Buckingham Palace. The Duke of York will walk his eldest daughter down the aisle, it has been confirmed.

