Princess Anne has always been known for her down-to-earth attitude when it comes to royal life, but that didn't stop her from surprising fans by travelling on the London Underground recently. According to the Daily Mail, an onlooker spotted her taking a ride on the tube in February, so that she could reach two appointments, including an appearance during London Fashion Week. The Queen's daughter jumped on at Green Park, close to St James's Palace, and took a 15-minute journey to St Paul's, to go to St Etheldreda's Church, to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Anne then made her way to the nearby Guildhall for the Euromoney Wealth Management Awards.

Princess Anne travelled on the tube to get to London Fashion Week

Anne's two engagements took place on 19 February, and the mother-of-two had a wonderful time at the London Fashion Week showcase. The royal presented Rosh Mahtani with the prestigious award, for her Alighieri jewellery line, which is committed to sustainability and ethical practices. The event marked Anne's Fashion Week debut, and while there she was introduced to British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who is a close friend of fellow royal, the Duchess of Sussex.

When Anne isn't working she can be found spending time with her family

The Princess Royal is regularly listed as the hardest-working member of the royal family, as a result of the amount of engagements she undertakes each year. When she isn't working, Anne can be found spending time with her family in Gloucestershire. Both her children live near her, and they are often pictured attending horse trials together in the area. Anne is a doting grandmother to her four granddaughters, Savannah and Isla Phillips, the daughters of Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn, and Mia and Lena Tindall, the daughters of Mike and Zara Tindall.

Anne made the decision not to give her children titles, despite being offered courtesy titles to both Peter and Zara, and it's something that they are very grateful for. Rather than feeling excluded without a royal title, Zara often speaks out about the benefits her parents' decision gave her. The mum-of-two told HELLO! that she was able to be more creative than her cousin Prince William, who is second-in-line to the British throne after Prince Charles. "We were able to be more adventurous than say, William," Zara explained. The royal also told The Times in 2015: "I'm very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do."

