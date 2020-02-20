The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a very exciting date in the diary planned for after their children's half-term break. On Tuesday 25 February, the couple will attend a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen at the Noël Coward Theatre in London, in aid of The Royal Foundation. Prince William, 37, and Kate, 38, will meet members of the cast after the performance.

READ: James Middleton shares never-before-seen childhood photo in support of sister Kate's initiative

WATCH: William and Kate attend Shout's Crisis volunteer celebration

Mental health is a key priority for the couple's charity foundation, which last year saw the launch of Shout 85258, a free and confidential 24/7 UK text messaging helpline that supports people in crisis. William and Kate were treated to a performance by one of Dear Evan Hansen's cast members, Marcus Harman, at Shout's Crisis volunteer celebration event last November.

The musical tells the story of Evan, a boy who is struggling to connect in our hyperconnected world. The award-winning show spans generations and has been credited with helping to start important conversations about mental health between parents and teenagers.

MORE: Giovanna Fletcher says podcast chat with Kate Middleton was just like 'talking to another mum'

William and Kate at the Shout Crisis volunteer celebration

William is currently spearheading Heads Up, a season-long campaign which uses the influence and popularity of football to show the nation that mental health is just as important as physical health. Kate launched her early childhood survey '5 Big Questions' last month, which aims to spark a UK-wide conversation on raising the next generation.

The engagement marks one of many William and Kate have scheduled for the coming week after spending February half-term with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke will attend the Wales vs France Six Nations Match at the Principality Stadium on Saturday 22 February. On Wednesday 26 February, the Duchess will visit the London Stadium at the Olympic Park in Stratford to join a SportsAid event dedicated to celebrating the role that parents and guardians play in their child’s sporting success.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.