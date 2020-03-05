During a visit to Bousfield Primary School in London to celebrate World Book Day, the Duchess of Cornwall joked about her plans to steal the Crown Jewels. The royal was speaking to students about her love of reading when she referenced David Walliams' popular comedy fiction novel for children, Gangsta Granny. The Duchess hilariously qipped: "Books can take you anywhere - a bit like stepping into your very own Tardis. You can play Quidditch with Harry Potter, win the golden ticket to Charlie's Chocolate Factory, go on a secret mission with Alex Rider, or if you are like me, become a Gangsta Granny and plot to steal the Crown Jewels."

Camilla then urged youngsters to put aside their mobile phones and start reading, saying: "If I can give you one piece of advice before I leave, it is to put down your phones and pick up a book, especially before you go to bed."

Camilla on World Book Day

She continued: "After all, books never lose their signal or run out of battery and they will always take you to a thousand different worlds with every turn of a page."

The Duchess spoke of the joys of reading

The royal then suggested that everyone try to read for at least ten minutes a day, adding: "We all need to read for at least ten minutes a day. It is such a magical thing to do and it will help you in every possible way - even with your maths and science."

For the occasion, Camilla wore one of her favourite colours, navy blue. Donning a tailored zip-up jacket and a pretty floaty midi skirt, teamed with one of her favourite pairs of knee-high boots, the Duchess looked incredibly sophisticated when delivering her speech.

It's been a busy week for the 72-year-old, who once again showed her sense of humour during a visit to the London Transport Museum on Wednesday. As she stepped into an old air raid shelter, Camilla could be heard saying: "I'm self-isolating."

