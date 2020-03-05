Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s thank you card featured one big change The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a noticeably parred back design approach

A royal fan has shared a photo of a thank you card they received from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex , after sending the royal couple Christmas wishes. The response was noticeably pared-back, simply reading: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were extremely touched by your message and send their very best wishes for the year ahead." Instead of a traditional photo that normally features on royal cards, the note simply showed the Sussexes' monogram.

On Thursday evening, Meghan will make her first public appearance since announcing that she and husband Harry will be stepping back from their royal roles. The couple will attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, an event celebrating the achievements of wounded, sick and injured servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges. It's thought that Meghan and Harry have decided to leave their nine-month-old son Archie in Canada to be looked after by his nanny, as well as Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney, who has three children of her own.

The royal fan shared the photo on Twitter

Harry, 35, returned to the UK last week to carry out an engagement for his Invictus Games Foundation, where he met Jon Bon Jovi, as well as visiting Edinburgh to attend a summit for his sustainable tourism project Travalyst.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Sussexes announced their surprising decision to step back from royal life in January, and while they had hoped to still carry out some engagements for the Queen, they are now completely giving up their roles as senior royals on a 12-month review basis. They will divide their time between the UK and North America and are expected to still attend big family events, such as royal weddings and the Queen's birthday, Trooping the Colour, in June, although their official public appearances will be limited.