Duchess Camilla wows in modern midi skirt and knee-high boots for school visit We love this look on the Duchess of Cornwall!

The Duchess of Cornwall stepped out for another special engagement on Thursday, and we love her sophisticated outfit! Dressed in one of her favourite colours, navy blue, she wore a tailored zip-up jacket and a pretty floaty midi skirt, teamed with one of her favourite pairs of knee-high boots. Camilla was visiting Bousfield Primary School as part of World Book Day, and gave a very sweet speech to the children.

We loved Camilla's outfit on Thursday

While reading her speech, the Duchess also proved she has great taste when it comes to eyewear - sporting an ultra-chic pair of tortoiseshell glasses as she stood on stage to speak.

Even lovelier was her speech, in which she said: "When I was young, which was about 100 years ago, I was lucky enough to have a father who read to us every night and we were transported into a myriad of exciting new adventures. I read to my children and now my grandchildren, although nowadays they read to me!



"Books can take you anywhere (a bit like stepping into your very own Tardis). You can play Quidditch with Harry Potter, win the golden ticket to Charlie's Chocolate Factory, go on a secret mission with Alex Rider, or, if you are like me, become a Gangster Granny and plot to steal the Crown Jewels!"

Camilla also wore blue on Wednesday

Camilla's school visit came after a busy day with husband Prince Charles on Wednesday – the pair visited the London Transport museum, with Camilla braving the cold in a royal blue overcoat. She even carried a chic Fulton umbrella, just like the Queen's, which featured her favourite silver detailing. While Her Majesty owns a rainbow of umbrellas which she matches to her outfits, Camilla usually prefers to opt for the neutral version – though of course we're hoping for sunny spring royal fashion soon!