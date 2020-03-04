The Duchess of Cornwall quipped she had gone into self-isolation as she and the Prince of Wales visited the London Transport Museum on Wednesday. Camilla, 72, said: "I'm self-isolating," as she stepped into an old air raid shelter. Charles and Camilla arrived at the museum in style, hopping on a double-decker electric bus from Clarence House, to celebrate 20 years of Transport for London (TfL). The royal couple were joined by school children during the 10-minute journey down Pall Mall and past Trafalgar Square to Covent Garden.

During a tour of the museum, Charles and Camilla sat in a 1938 Tube carriage and recorded a message which will be played on the capital's transport network at some stage later in the year. They also met TfL apprentices and staff who have pioneered environmental and mental health schemes in the workplace, as well as crisis response staff, as they walked around the building with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Apprentices Hannah Resnick, 22, and Chloe-Louise Gebbett, 21, were "starstruck" by their meeting with the Prince and Duchess. Hannah, who is based in the Neasden depot and works on the Four Lines Modernisation to transform the Circle, District, Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan lines, told HELLO!: "They seem really interested in TfL and also what apprentices do and what we bring to the company. They asked me what scheme I'm on and what projects I'm working and what it involves."

Charles and Camilla travelled on the bus from Clarence House

Chloe-Louise, a General Management Apprentice at TfL, was invited to meet the royal couple after receiving a lifesaver award badge for her role in a suicide intervention a year and a half ago. In her supervisor role at the time, she tells HELLO! she was part of the team who prevented a young boy from taking his own life, by assisting from the control room, telling the police where they needed to be, while making sure that the station was running smoothly while the incident was dealt with.

Before unveiling a plaque to commemorate TfL's two decades, Prince Charles made a short speech praising the "pure genius" of how the operation works. He told the various staff gathered: "It is remarkable how you do it, how you manage to make such an immense operation work so well. And how you also manage to do new projects, upgrading of stations and lines and everything else at the same time as providing the service to the public. It is, in my opinion, pure genius how you do it."

