Mike Tindall has shared his opinion on the coronavirus pandemic after it was announced that major sporting events have been cancelled or postponed due to the crisis. The former rugby player, who didn't let fear stop him from attending Cheltenham Festival alongside wife Zara Tindall this week, had urged the British public to "keep calm and carry on" as he admitted it was a "shame" to see the sporting calendar torn up. Arriving ahead of Friday's Gold Cup – the festival's climax – Mike said: "Do I feel that cancelling everything is going to solve it? I'm not entirely sure."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zara Tindall's best racing fashion looks

His comments come after the government announced plans to ban mass gatherings, meaning the 2020 London Marathon, originally set for 26 April, has been postponed until 4 October. The Football Association confirmed that the Premier League is suspended until 4 April. Next week's Champions League and Europa League matches have been postponed. Wales vs Scotland in the Six Nations has been postponed. England's cricket tour of Sri Lanka has been cancelled, and Formula 1 races in Australia, Bahrain and Vietnam have been called off.

MORE: Doctor who contracted coronavirus reveals what it's really been like day-to-day

Mike and Zara Tindall attended every day of Cheltenham

READ: Best photos of royals at the Cheltenham Festival, including Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall and the Queen

Mike and Zara attended every day of this year's Cheltenham Festival, and on Friday they made it a family affair by accompanying Zara's mum, Princess Anne, her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, 65, as well as Zara's brother Peter Phillips. Zara, 38, looked elegant for the fourth and final day of the races in a purple Claire Mischevani coat and a Sarah Cant hat. The mum-of-two accessorised with a pair of pointed Carvela heels and a metallic Aspinal clutch bag. Mike, dressed in a dark charcoal coat, has been sharing the highlights of his week in The Green Room at Cheltenham on Instagram.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.