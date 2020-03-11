Mike Tindall reunited with special friends at the races The former rugby player was also joined by wife Zara Tindall

Mike Tindall was among the thousands of racegoers at Cheltenham Festival as it kicked off its annual event on Tuesday. Zara Tindall's husband, 41, who looked smart in a khaki pin-striped three-piece suit, posted a series of photos on his Instagram account from the first day at the races in Gloucestershire.

READ: Best photos of royals at the Cheltenham Festival, including Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall and the Queen

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zara Tindall's racing fashion

The former sportsman was reunited with fellow rugby players Tom Curry, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly and Lawrence Dallaglio in The Green Room at the racecourse. Mike also shared a photo of himself with wife Zara, who looked elegant in a navy coat from Guinea London and a statement headband by Juliette Botterill. He captioned the images: "Fantastic first day of Cheltenham! Great to see the @englandrugby lads in the @hospitalityfinder Green Room. No winners but there is always today!!"

Zara, 38, became a director at the racecourse in January and she and Mike are regular attendees at the festival. The couple were also joined by Zara's mother, Princess Anne, and her brother Peter Phillips on Tuesday. Peter arrived at the races with estranged wife Autumn Phillips, just one month after they announced their marriage split.

MORE: Peter and Autumn Phillips enjoy friendly reunion at the races one month after announcing split

Zara Tindall arriving at Cheltenham festival on Tuesday

Mike was part of the England rugby squad which won the 2003 World Cup, and after 17 years in the sport, he retired in 2014. Since then he has hosted sporting events to raise money for charity and regularly appears on the House of Rugby podcast hosted by James Haskell and Alex Payne.

The sports star married Zara in July 2011, with the royal bride choosing to wear an ivory silk dress designed by Stewart Parvin. The couple have two children together, six-year-old Mia and one-year-old Lena.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.