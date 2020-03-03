Mike Tindall, along with Alex Goode and James Haskell, is a regular presenter on House of Rugby, and their popular sports podcast took to Cardiff on Tuesday evening for a special live show. And just ahead of the event, Mike took to Instagram to reveal his excitement after finding out that tickets had sold out in just three hours. Zara Tindall's husband shared a video of his reaction, and told the camera: "Good evening and welcome, House of Rugby is in Cardiff. We're at the Depot, very excited! 1200 people, sold out in three hours. Who knew we were so popular?"

Mike Tindall was excited that his live show in Cardiff was sold out

The former rugby captain is a popular presenter on House of Rugby, and has even brought Zara on the show. Last March, the Queen's granddaughter joined her husband to chat about their fantasy royal rugby team, and the couple both admitted that they would choose the Queen as their captain. Mike then revealed he would also include his cousins-in-laws Prince William, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge, saying: "Haz, front lineman in the military, he'll crash that ball up for us, he'll dominate, he'll boss the tackle line." "Willy is quick, I've raced him, he's quick, he has really fast leg speed," Mike said of the Duke of Cambridge, adding that he would put Kate in the left-wing because "she loves running, she'll run all day."

Mike and wife Zara Tindall recently returned from a skiing holiday in Italy

Mike and Zara have recently returned from a ski trip to Italy, which coincided with daughter Mia's half-term. Mike shared some photos from his time away on social media, including a lovely shot of him and Zara. The couple looked relaxed and happy as they stood on the slopes, with Zara dressed up warm in a purple jacket, while Mike braved the cold wearing just a T-shirt. The pair were visiting Bormio, in the Lombardy region of the Alps, where a coronavirus outbreak has been spreading. But their spokesperson confirmed that they were following government guidelines on the infection, and that they are not displaying any symptoms of Covid-19, and so would not be going into self-isolation.

The royal couple are doting parents to Mia and Lena

Mike, 41, and Zara, 38, live in Gloucestershire with their two young daughters, Mia, six, and Lena, one. The protective parents prefer for their children to stay out of the limelight and as a result, Mike didn't share any photos of them from their holiday. In a rare joint interview in December, Mike and Zara opened up about their family life to Australian publication Now to Love. On being a dad, Mike said: "Mia is a fantastic bundle of energy and that challenges you as well as it keeps it interesting. Lena is just starting to find her feet, but we've enjoyed every minute of it. You hope that's what kids do to you and it's been great."

