12 photos of the royals having fun at Cheltenham Festival through the years

The royals are renowned for their love of equestrian sports, and many are regulars at Cheltenham Festival in Gloucestershire.

The annual meet kicks off on Tuesday and the Princess Royal is expected to be among the racegoers during the four-day event.

Princess Anne opened the stand named in her honour in 2015 and Queen Camilla is an Honorary Member of the Jockey Club.

Meanwhile, the Princess Royal's daughter, Zara Tindall is a director at the racecourse and always wows with her outfits during the sporting event.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales haven't been seen at Cheltenham Festival since 2013, they were regular guests in the years before their marriage.

Take a look through our gallery...

Royal girlfriend © Getty A few years before she married Prince William, then Kate Middleton showed off her Chelsea girl style in 2007 in a duck egg blue Katherine Hooker blazer with a midi skirt and a chocolate brown beret.



Loved-up display © Getty Mike and Zara Tindall may have been married for nearly 13 years but they packed on the PDA as they shared a loving kiss at the 2023 Festival. And how chic does equestrian Zara look in her checked blazer and beret-style hat?

Touching tribute © Getty Last year marked the first time Camilla attended the Festival as Queen, just two months before the coronation. She appeared to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by wearing her late mother-in-law's sparkling horse brooch.



Doting grandmother © Getty Zara shares her love of equestrian sports with her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Her Late Majesty is pictured having a laugh with her granddaughter in the stands in 2003.

Twinning in tweed © Getty Who can forget when Prince William and Kate rocked matching green tweed ensembles at Cheltenham in 2007? The royal girlfriend wore a co-ordinating skirt suit by Katherine Hooker with Chanel sunglasses.



Young love © Getty Zara and Mike made their debut at Cheltenham together in 2005, with the Princess Royal's daughter rocking the baker boy hat trend. Zara married rugby star Mike at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland in July 2011.



From the archives © Getty Princess Diana wrapped up in a red coat for the festival in 1982, when she was pregnant with eldest son Prince William.



Like mother, like daughter © Getty We'd love to know what Princess Anne and daughter Zara were so excited about in 2020? We hope it was a win!

United front © Getty Peter Phillips and his former wife, Autumn, were animated at the 2020 festival as they watched the races on Gold Cup Day. While the pair had announced their decision to divorce the previous month, Peter and Autumn put on a united front at the event.



Girls' day out © Getty Royal sisters-in-law Autumn Phillips and Zara looked stylish on a girls' day out to Cheltenham in 2014.

William and Kate's last attendance © Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales surprised racegoers when they attended the 2013 meet, when Kate was pregnant with the couple's first child Prince George. She looked glowing in a blush pink Joseph coat with brown accessories and her Kiki McDonough citrine drop earrings.



Boys' day out © Getty Mike walked arm-in-arm with his brother-in-law, Peter, as they arrived for the 2022 Festival.