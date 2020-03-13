The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall's spring tour has been cancelled, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Prince Charles and Camilla were due to travel to the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan on Tuesday 17 March, with the Prince also scheduled to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina. A Clarence House spokesman said: "Owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan."

The Prince and the Duchess are understood to be in good health and may potentially carry out some alternative engagements in the UK, in line with current government guidance around the situation. While Charles and Camilla's overseas tour has been cancelled, the British royal family is yet to postpone any engagements in the UK. The Queen is due to visit Cheshire on Thursday 19 March.

Charles greeting Ronnie Wood and Dina Asher-Smith with a "Namaste"

Earlier this week, Her Majesty was accompanied by the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Earl and Countess of Wessex at the Commonwealth Day service. In keeping in line with the protocol of Westminster Abbey, the royals did not shake hands when meeting guests and Prince Charles has been adopting the "Namaste" greeting at his engagements instead.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne, Mike and Zara Tindall and Peter and Autumn Phillips have all been spotted at Cheltenham Festival this week. While the races aren't an official engagement, it is a high-profile public gathering with thousands of people in attendance.

