What does 2020 hold for Kate Middleton? Princess Diana's astrologer predicts all

Royal astrologer Debbie Frank reveals what's in store for the Duchess of Cambridge this year. In her exclusive HELLO! column, she writes: "Many people hugely underestimated Kate Middleton when she joined the royal family in 2011. Seemingly an ‘ordinary’ girl, she slipped into the hallowed upper echelons of the British hierarchy without displaying any dazzling, attention-seeking, qualities. Yet, as an astrologer with a special connection to the royals (I was Princess Diana’s personal astrologer for nine years), as soon as I saw Kate’s chart I knew she had more promise, prominence and transforming power inside her than she showed. In the early years of her marriage, she exuded a safe, modest and inhibited demeanour which sometimes attracted criticism for being lack-lustre. However, I knew all along the celestial triggers were scheduled, like a time-bomb, to go off and reveal her true strengths – and now we are seeing her unfold in her full glory. She is, without a shadow of a doubt, the Royal Family’s most powerful secret weapon.

Fast forward to February 2020 and Kate is heralded as being the one to save the royal family from a series of crises and dramas. Far from being dull, Kate has emerged as having the innate savvy, sense of duty, integrity and inner resilience to handle whatever life throws at her. She has stepped up to the plate, in the absence of Harry and Meghan with the steady and now self-assured poise of her Capricorn Sun. She’s warming to her role, revealing more of herself and her Cancer Moon which drives her to care so much about children and looking after people.

In March, Mars in Capricorn will revisit some of the furore which was set off in January with Meghan and Harry’s abrupt departure. Synchronistically, the couple will be back in Britain to finish up their royal duties and tensions will be running high. Yet Kate, is on a high, as prestigious Jupiter shines on her. More changes and upsets are afoot that continue to de-stabilise the old order, yet Kate will ride the storm.

The Queen’s 94th birthday in April marks a time of future planning and royal positioning. Changes afoot mean Kate needs to be ready to continue her innovative approach. The eclipsed Full Moon in Capricorn on July 5th provides closure on the transition and transformation of the previous six months starting from her birthday eclipse. It sets Kate’s powerful trajectory as a major force and mainstay of the royals.

The Autumn period is beset with a Mars retrograde that reflects on-going slow-down globally, yet Kate has natural immunity in the form of Jupiter close to her Sun again making her the star turn. Underneath, the Duchess of Cambridge will feel under pressure to get it right. This is part of her perfectionist and hard-working nature. She is not ego-driven but has the Capricorn affinity with the Queen (who has Capricorn rising) she is the mountain goat, performing her duty with professional flair.

December completes a challenging year, but one that Kate will make her own in terms of becoming a future Queen.

