It has been announced that Prince Harry's Invictus Games will not go ahead as planned in May due to the coronavirus outbreak. In a statement, the Board of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, confirmed the news, however, they added that the event may be moved to either May or June 2021. A segment of the statement read: "In light of the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, the Board of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, along with the Invictus Games Foundation, are forced to conclude that organising the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, presented by Jaguar Land Rover, can no longer take place as planned from 9 to 16 May 2020."

It continued: "We are now investigating all options to reschedule the Invictus Games, subject to the availability of key facilities and resources, to May or June 2021. Significant planning to scope and confirm this option is underway."

The news was also shared on Instagram

It was also noted that the news would of course "be disappointing to the whole Invictus Family, and to all of those involved in the planning and delivery of the Games". The statement added that "the current situation is complex and evolving rapidly" and highlighted that "the competitors and their loved ones, the volunteers, the organisers, partners, sponsors, and its suppliers, are all facing the current impact of the pandemic".

Harry, who is Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, will no doubt be disappointed by the news, but the Duke, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, have taken to social media in recent days to urge their millions of followers to stay safe and take extra precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, so the royal will surely be on board with the decision.

