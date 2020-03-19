Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicly support the Queen during uncertain times The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the monarch's statement on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have thrown their support behind the Queen, who on Thursday publicly issued an inspiring message to the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic. On their Instagram, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle re-shared the Queen's message, no doubt in a bid to reassure their millions of followers during these uncertain times.

Loading the player...

WATCH: How to manage coronavirus anxiety

The 93-year-old's full statement read: "As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty. We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them."

The Sussexes shared the Queen's message

Her Majesty added: "At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation's history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.

"We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals - today and in the coming days, weeks and months.

"Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part."

The Queen's statement came shortly after the monarch left London to begin her Easter break at Windsor Castle a week earlier than expected as a "sensible precaution." She was joined by her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who was flown to the Berkshire palace by helicopter from Wood Farm in Sandringham, Norfolk.

