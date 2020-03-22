Kate Middleton shares new photo with her children in Norfolk to mark Mother's Day The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a number of photos to mark Mother's Day

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted fans by sharing a number of never-before-seen family photos to mark Mother's Day via the Kensington Palace Instagram account. These included a lovely picture of Prince William and Kate with their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in Norfolk. In the photo, Charlotte was on Kate's back, while George was on William's, and it looked to have been taken at the same time as the family's Christmas card in 2018, when Louis was a baby. The family also released a photo of William and Prince Harry with Princess Diana, and one of Kate as a baby with mum Carole Middleton. The final photo in the post was of a handmade Mother's Day card made by George. Connecting with the nation at this difficult time, the couple captioned the pictures with the words: "To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day," followed by a flower emoji.

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared new photos to mark Mother's Day

Fans adored the sweet post, with many taking to comment on it. One wrote: "This really made me smile but also tugged at the heartstrings. Love to all the mums out there," while another added: "Fabulous photos thanks so much for sharing them with us!" A third commented: "I love them, they are so cute!" The post was particularly uplifting for many of the families around the world who will be unable to see their mums on Mother's Day, as a result of the coronavirus threat. It has been advised that families Skypes their loved ones instead to help stop the spread of the life-threatening illness.

Kate is a doting mum to her three children

William and Kate were praised after it was revealed on Friday that they had paid a visit to an NHS 111 call centre to highlight its vital work to manage the coronavirus outbreak. William praised the health service as representing "the very best of our country and society" as he thanked staff on behalf of the royal family. And he urged the public to play their part "to protect the most vulnerable" by staying at home if a family member has symptoms and avoiding non-essential contact to prevent spreading the virus.

William and Kate followed health guidelines throughout their visit on Thursday, making a conscious effort to distance themselves from people they met, avoiding handshakes and twice stopping to use hand sanitiser. When supervisor Courtney Campbell, 32, briefly forgot the rules and instinctively reached out to shake their hands, William laughed: "Don’t shake hands!" But he added, as they posed for a picture: "We can do a photograph if we are not within a metre of each other."

