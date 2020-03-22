Why Mother's Day will be different for Kate Middleton this year The UK government is currently advising people to stay at home

The Duchess of Cambridge is celebrating Mother's Day with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, on Sunday. HELLO! understands the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be spending the day privately. Following a week of engagement cancellations, Prince William and Kate will no doubt keep a low profile amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old will most likely spend the day at the Cambridges' country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where they were spotted last weekend. Or they may have chosen to remain in London at their royal residence, Kensington Palace. Following Boris Johnson's new guidelines on social-distancing, it is unlikely that the royal couple will choose to travel anywhere.

Earlier this week, HELLO! confirmed that the royal's eldest children George and Charlotte will now be home-schooled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The royal youngsters currently attend Thomas's school in Battersea, west London, which is a short drive from the family's London residence, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace. A spokesperson for Thomas's London Day Schools said: "Due to the increasing number of children and staff absent from school because of the coronavirus pandemic, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March." He added: "From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system."

The Mother's Day celebration comes a week after Kate was seen shopping in the nearby King's Lynn Sainsbury's with her children. The royal was spotted by Kate Carter, founder of Ugly Duckling Creations, who was surprised to see the young family just two feet away from her when she went to stock up on supplies with her two-year-old daughter. "She was with the children, and she looked lovely. She is absolutely beautiful, and the children were beautiful. They were so well behaved," Kate told HELLO! last week.

She added: "I noticed Charlotte first as she had the beautiful green jacket on that she wore at Christmas. Then I saw Kate, who had Louis in her arms and I thought 'Am I the only one seeing this?' I couldn't believe it was happening." The Cambridges were looking at the clothes in the store, and Charlotte had her eye on some dresses. "She was just having a little bit of a walk around. They were looking at the clothes when I saw them. Charlotte was looking at the dresses, she was dead cute," Kate revealed.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be revealed how Prince William and Kate will spend Easter next month. The Queen and members of the royal family usually attend an Easter Sunday church service in Windsor, but it has not been confirmed at this stage, whether this will go ahead. Her Majesty is usually joined by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren over the Easter period, including Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

